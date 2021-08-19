Brewers place P Freddy Peralta on 10-day IL | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Freddy Peralta will be missing at least one start after all.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee pitcher was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

RHP Freddy Peralta placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. LHP Hoby Milner recalled from Triple-A Nashville. 1B Daniel Vogelbach sent to Triple-A Nashville on rehab assignment. pic.twitter.com/OQ0kJvCkQX — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 19, 2021

Peralta made it just two innings against St. Louis on Wednesday night, leaving after his at-bat in the third inning. The righty said he had been feeling some discomfort the last couple days but tried to pitch through it. When he spoke with reporters after the game, Peralta said he felt fine, didn’t think it was anything serious and he wouldn’t miss a start.

Milwaukee brought lefty reliever Hoby Milner back from Triple-A to take Peralta’s spot on the roster.

The Brewers will face St. Louis again Thursday night, looking for a three-game sweep of their division rival.