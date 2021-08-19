Brandon Woodruff struggles, Brewers fall in St. Louis | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee had to settle for winning eight games on its 10-game road trip thanks to an 8-4 loss in St. Louis Thursday night.

The score is a bit deceiving, as the Brewers appeared well on their way to another victory. They scored four runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by a Kolton Wong base hit that scored two, to take a 4-1 lead. But it was all Cardinals after that.

They jumped all over Brandon Woodruff in the fifth inning, scoring five runs, including a towering 3-run homer from Tyler O’Neil. Woodruff would end up giving up a season-high six runs and watch his ERA balloon from 2.18 to 2.48 in his five innings of work. The top four in St. Louis’ lineup accounted for eight of the team’s 10 hits.

Milwaukee lost just its third road game since the All-Star break and it dropped the Brewers lead in the NL Central to 8.5 games on Cincinnati.

The Crew will now return home to open a series Friday night against Washington.