Brewers get a walk-off win over San Francisco | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

The legend of Rowdy Tellez continues to grow.

The Brewers big man knocked a hit down the third-base line in the 10th inning Friday night to drive in the winning run to give Milwaukee a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants last night.

Milwaukee jumped on San Francisco early, getting a solo home run from Avisail Garcia in the third inning — his 19th of the year. They held that 1-0 lead until Brandon Belt hit his own solo shot in the 6th inning. All that did was setup Tellez’s heroics in the 10th to help give the Brewers a win against the team with the best record in baseball.

Corbin Burnes was really good for the Brewers, giving up just the one run on four hits over seven innings of work. Brent Suter got the win by pitching a perfect 10th inning and moved to 11-5 on the year.

Milwaukee improved to a season-best 22 games above .500 and are 7 games up on Cincinnati in the NL Central.

The Brewers and Giants will meet again Saturday night.