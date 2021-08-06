Bucks reportedly trade for Grayson Allen | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee continued to add to its backcourt Friday afternoon.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are acquiring guard Grayson Allen from Memphis for guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks.

Allen, who just completed his third year in the NBA, scored a career-high 10.6 points per game for the Grizzlies this past season. He shot 39.1% from beyond the arc, a year after shooting 40.4% from deep. This will be Allen’s third team in his career after being drafted in the first round out of Duke by Utah in 2018.

Merrill was Milwaukee’s second-round pick last year. The Utah State product played in 30 games and started two. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.