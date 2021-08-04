Packers: Aaron Rodgers calls relationship with GM Brian Gutekunst ‘a work in progress’ | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team’s general manager Brian Gutekunst aren’t friends at this point and it is unlikely they ever will be. But the pair appear to be at least making an effort at mending their differences.

It started when the future Hall of Fame quarterback reported for training camp last week after staying away all offseason due to issues with Gutekunst and the club’s administration, and it continued this week as the duo were spotted talking for a minute or so during practice Tuesday morning.

Aaron Rodgers and GM Brian Gutekunst chatting during practice. Tell me what they are talking about. Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/fauI8oiHhh — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 3, 2021

“I think it’s a work in progress for sure,” Rodgers said of the relationship. “I think relationships aren’t formed in the matter of a couple days. There’s time where the respect grows and the communication follows.”

Both men have called the relationship “professional” when talking to reporters in the last week, though Gutuekunst said he would like for it to be more than that but it takes both sides wanting it. Rodgers appears at least open to it on the surface.

“I think the greatest relationships that you have with your friends and loved ones involve conversations that flow,” Rodgers said. “You can not talk to a close friend for a few months and pick up right where you left off. There’s no break in communication. There’s no forced conversations or you’ve got to hit this person up because it’s on your to-do list that day. It’s all about wanting to have those conversations and wanting to be in conversation like that. We’ve had a couple conversations, been positive conversations.”