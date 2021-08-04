3-run HR from Rowdy Tellez helps Brewers past Pittsburgh | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee won its fourth straight series with a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brewers struggled to get much offense going until the seventh inning. That’s when Rowdy Tellez came off the bench and crushed a 3-run homer deep into the stands at American Family Field to give them the lead. It was his fifth home run since joining Milwaukee on July 7.

That offense was enough for Brad Boxberger and Devin Williams, who took care of the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. Neither guy allowed a hit and combined to strike out three of the six batters they faced. For Williams, it was his first save of the season in place of Josh Hader, who is on the injured list following a positive COVID-19 test.

Milwaukee got a pair of hits from Kolton Wong and three hits from Eduardo Escobar. The latter drove in Milwaukee’s other run, a single in the third inning.

Freddy Peralta got the start for the Crew and went six innings. While he allowed six hits, the righty gave up just two runs and struck out nine. Brent Suter got the win by pitching the seventh inning, becoming the first Brewers pitcher to hit double digits in wins.

The victory pushed Milwaukee back to 21 games above .500 and left the club 7.5 games up on Cincinnati in the division.

The Brewers will get Thursday off before opening a series against San Francisco, which will bring the best record in baseball to town.