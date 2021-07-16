Mark Murphy: ‘nothing new to update’ on situation with Aaron Rodgers | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

When is no update an update? When it involves the three-time NFL MVP and whether he’ll play for the Green Bay Packers again.

Team president/CEO Mark Murphy was asked that question, or more specifically, whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers would report for training camp with the rest of the players July 27.

“I appreciate the question,” Murphy said during a zoom press conference on the team’s financials, according to SI.com’s Bill Huber. “This is really limited to questions regarding financial statements. I would just say there’s nothing new to update on the issue that you raised.”

Rodgers and portions of the front office have reportedly been at odds this offseason and he did not take part in any of the offseason program. According to ESPN, the 36-year-old told some within the organization he doesn’t want to play for the team again, while the Packers have taken every opportunity to say they will not trade him.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection took part in two recent golf events where he was asked about his football future and didn’t give an indication one way or another about his plans.

“I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week,” Rodgers said last weekend in Lake Tahoe. “And then get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks.”

The Packers are due to report for training camp July 27 with the first practice coming the following day.