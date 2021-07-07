Mets beat Brewers with walk-off win in first game of doubleheader | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

It took until July 7, but Josh Hader is human after all.

The Milwaukee closer blew his first save opportunity of the season Wednesday afternoon in what turned into a 4-3 loss to the Mets in New York in eight innings.

Playing in the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader, the Brewers took a 2-1 lead to the bottom of the seventh inning thanks to two solo home runs from Luis Urias and Jace Peterson off of NL Cy Young favorite Jacob deGrom. After collecting the first out, Hader served up a solo home run of his own to Jose Peraza. It was the first home run allowed by the lefty this year and it meant he is now 20-for-21 in save opportunities.

In the eighth inning, Milwaukee loaded the bases but only managed one run when Christian Yelich was hit a by a pitch. The Mets had no such issues in the bottom of the inning as they loaded the bases and then got a two-run single from Jeff McNeil off of Brent Suter for the walk-off win.

The loss stung because Corbin Burnes nearly matched deGrom. He went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on six hits and striking out seven.

Milwaukee has now lost three straight after winning 11 in a row. The teams will close out the series Wednesday night.