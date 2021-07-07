Brewers take Game 2 of doubleheader with Mets | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

After blowing a pair of leads in the first game of a doubleheader against New York on Wednesday afternoon, Milwaukee bounced back with a 5-0 victory in seven innings over the Mets in the second game.

The Brewers pitching staff was locked in, as Brett Anderson went four innings, allowing three hits and striking out one. The trio of Jake Cousins, Brad Boxberger and Hunter Strickland didn’t give up a hit and struck out five as Milwaukee snapped a three-game losing streak.

The offense all came via the home run. Manny Pina broke out of a 1-for-41 slump with a two-run shot in the second inning. Willy Adames followed in the sixth with his 14th home run of the year, and then it was Luis Urias drilling his own two-run homer in the seventh. For Urias, it was his second of the day after going yard off of Jacob deGrom in the first game.

Milwaukee finished its seven-game road trip 4-3 and sitting six games up on Cincinnati for first in the NL Central.

The Brewers will now head home for a final series before the all-star break against the Reds starting Thursday night.