Report: Giannis suffered no structural damage to knee, Bucks list him as doubtful for Game 5

It would appear that Giannis Antetokounmpo has avoided a serious knee injury.

The Milwaukee Bucks star went down awkwardly in the third quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday night and grabbed his left knee in pain. He was eventually able to walk off the floor but did not return to the game. After additional testing done Wednesday, ESPN is reporting that there is no structural damage to the knee.

There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee after his awkward landing last night in Atlanta; ligaments are sound, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Timetable to return is unclear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2021

The team announced during the game that Antetokounmpo had suffered a hyperextended knee and issued a statement Wednesday that confirmed the diagnosis.

Milwaukee and Atlanta are tied 2-2 in the series with Game 5 set for Thursday night at Fiserv Forum. The team listed Antetokounmpo as doubtful for the game.