Former Wisconsin standout Ryan Ramczyk becomes highest-paid RT in NFL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk has agreed to a five-year extension and a person familiar with the contract says it’s worth up to $96 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday because financial terms for the new contract have not been announced. The person said the contract guarantees Ramczyk $60 million.

The 6-foot-6, 314-pound Ramczyk was a late first-round draft choice out of Wisconsin in 2017. The 27-year-old has started 63 regular-season games in his four NFL seasons and was named an All-Pro in 2019.

Ramczyk says the extension won’t change him or how he approaches the game.