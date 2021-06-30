Wisconsin adds commitment from 3-star WR

Wisconsin has picked up another commitment for its 2022 recruiting class.

Wide receiver Vinny Anthony II (Louisville, Ky.) announced his commitment to the Badgers Wednesday morning.

A three-star recruit, Anthony held 13 offers and ended up choosing Wisconsin over his other finalists of his hometown school, Louisville, and Duke.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony is the eighth-best player in the state of Kentucky and the No. 101 wide receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the second wide receiver in Wisconsin’s class, joining Tommy McIntosh (DeWitt, Mich.).

Wisconsin now has 10 commits in the 2022 class, including nine in the last 12 days.