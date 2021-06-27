Brewers win fifth straight, finish off sweep of Colorado | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished off a sweep of Colorado with a 5-0 victory Sunday at American Family Field.

Keston Hiura continued his strong play since returning from Triple-A, going 2-for-3 with three RBI, including his second home run in three games. Catcher Omar Narvaez drove in the other two runs with home run No. 7 on the year.

The Brewers got a really good start from Eric Lauer. He allowed just two hits over six innings of work and struck out six to pick up his second victory this season.

Powered by Trevor Richards, Hunter Strickland and Ryan Weber, the bullpen kept the Rockies off the board, giving Milwaukee its first shutout since June 6.

It was the Brewers fifth straight win and seventh in their last nine. They are now a season-best 12 games above .500 and sitting in first place in the NL Central. The club owns a 2.5 game lead on Chicago, which will come to Milwaukee for a three-game series starting Monday.