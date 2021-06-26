Brewers stay hot, beat Colorado 10-4

Milwaukee has won six of its last eight games.

That’s after the Brewers exploded for seven runs in the seventh and eighth innings to erase a one-run deficit to beat Colorado 10-4 Saturday at American Family Field.

Avisail Garcia tied the game in the seventh inning with his team-leading 14th home run. The floodgates opened in the following inning with Omar Narvez getting things started with a sacrifice fly to take the lead. Luis Urias singled to center to bring in two more runs and then Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer. Willy Adames capped the scoring with a two-run double.

Kolton Wong went 3-for-4 with a run scored before leaving with left calf tightness. Garcia also had three hits, while Yelich and Tyrone Taylor each had two.

Adrian Houser didn’t have his best stuff, allowing four runs in five innings of work. He also walked four and struck out four.

But the bullpen — led by Brent Suter, Brad Boxberger and Miguel Sanchez — picked him up with five shutout innings.

Milwaukee is now a season-high-tying 11 games above .500 at 44-33. It left the Crew in first place in the NL Central and 1.5 games up on Chicago.

The Brewers and Rockies will close out the series Sunday.