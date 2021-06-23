Brewers close road trip with 3-2 win at Arizona | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished its seven-game road trip with a win Wednesday afternoon, taking down Arizona 3-2.

Brandon Woodruff was his normal dominant self for much of the game. The Brewers starter went seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out nine. He picked up the win to move to 6-3 on the year and dropped his ERA to 1.89.

Woodruff helped his own cause at the plate, driving in the first run of the game in the fifth inning. Milwaukee got two more runs in the seventh with an Avisail Garcia single and a Jackie Bradley Junior sacrifice fly.

Arizona made a game of it with a pair of solo home runs in the seventh and eighth innings, but Milwaukee closer Josh Hader struck out two in the ninth to earn his 19th save in 19 opportunities.

The win allowed Milwaukee to finish the road trip 4-3 and sitting in first place in the NL Central. The Brewers will now get Thursday off before opening a series at home against Colorado.