Brewers drop third straight game, get swept by Cincinnati | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 to finish a three-game sweep.

Cincinnati has won six straight and 11 of 13. The Brewers dropped three straight for the first time in nearly a month and were swept for the third time this season.

Milwaukee totaled nine hits and four runs in the series against the Reds.

Mahle allowed three hits and a pair of walks over six innings, while Lucas Sims got the last four outs for his seventh save.

Freddy Peralta took the loss despite another solid outing. He went seven innings, gave up the two runs on five hits and struck out six.

The Brewers will now head out on a seven-game road trip starting Thursday night in Colorado.