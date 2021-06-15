Brewers fall in extra innings to Cincinnati | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Brewers have lost two games in a row for the first time since May 25-26 following a 2-1 setback in extra innings to Cincinnati Tuesday night.

Neither team could get much offense going in the first nine innings and the game went to the 10th inning with no score. Once there, Milwaukee’s Brad Boxberger hit Eugenio Suarez with the bases loaded to bring in one run and then Kyle Farmer drove in another run with a sacrifice fly.

The Brewers answered with a run of their own in the 10th inning with Willy Adames scoring thanks to an error on a Daniel Robertson single. They got the tying run in scoring position and the winning run on first before Amir Garrett struck out Tim Lopes to end the game.

The loss ruined the best start of the year for Brett Anderson. He allowed just one hit over seven innings of work and had his most strikeouts (9) in a game since 2015.

But Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo nearly matched him. He came into the game with an ERA north of six but limited the Crew to just three hits in his seven innings.

For the game Milwaukee had just four hits, two of which came courtesy of catcher Omar Narvaez. The Brewers did load the bases in the seventh inning with two outs but Jackie Bradley Jr. was caught looking at a ball off the plate for a called strike three to end it.

The Reds have now won 10 of their last 12 games, while Milwaukee dropped just its sixth game in the last 22.

The two teams will close out the series Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field.