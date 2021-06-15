Durant, Nets erase 17-point second-half deficit to put Bucks on brink of elimination | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Through two-and-a-half quarters of Game 5, Milwaukee appeared poised to put Brooklyn on the brink of playoff elimination, but the Nets flipped the script over the final 18 minutes to win 114-108 and are now just one win away from ending the Bucks season.

Milwaukee led by 16 at the half and by 17 roughly midway through the third quarter. However, the Nets, specifically Kevin Durant, came storming back. The Bucks had their lead trimmed to six entering the final period and then were outscored 33-21 in the final period.

Durant finished with a triple-double, scoring a game-high 49 points, grabbing 17 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists while playing all 48 minutes. Thirty of his points came in the second half and he shot 69.6% from the field overall. He save some of his best for last, drilling a huge 3-pointer with 50.5 seconds left to give Brooklyn a 4-point lead, getting a steal when the Bucks were looking to tie the game in the final 30 seconds and then three more free throws to finish things off.

He got help from Jeff Green (27 points, 7-for-8 from 3) and Blake Griffin (17 points). James Harden played 46 minutes after missing much of the first four games of the series with a hamstring injury. He went just 1-for-10 from the field and scored five points.

Milwaukee was paced by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 34 points and 12 rebounds, but he also had a key turnover in the final minute. Khris Middleton chipped in 25 points and five assists. Jrue Holiday had 19 points and eight assists, but was limited to 34 minutes due to foul trouble.

The Bucks now find themselves down 3-2 in the series and needing a win in Game 6 Thursday in Milwaukee to keep their season alive.