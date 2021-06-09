Reds snap Brewers 5-game winning streak

CINCINNATI (AP) — Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, Tyler Stephenson drove in three runs and the Cincinnati Reds stopped Milwaukee’s five-game win streak with a 7-3 victory over the Brewers.

Gutierrez allowed two runs and six hits in the longest of his three big league starts. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three in his second straight win.

Cincinnati backed its rookie pitcher with five runs in the first two innings. Stephenson doubled home Jesse Winker in the first, and Nick Castellanos hit a two-run double in the second.

Milwaukee’s Brett Anderson last just three innings, giving up five runs, four earned, as he dropped to 2-4 on the season.

Brewers’ shortstop Willy Adames went 4-for-4, while first baseman Daniel Vogelbach hit his fifth home run of the year.

Third baseman Travis Shaw left the game early with a dislocated shoulder.

The two teams will close out the series Thursday.