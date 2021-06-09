Brewers: 3B Travis Shaw suffers dislocated shoulder | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Travis Shaw is going to be out of action indefinitely.

The Milwaukee Brewers third baseman suffered a dislocated left shoulder Wednesday night against Cincinnati.

3B Travis Shaw left today’s game with a dislocated left shoulder. — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 10, 2021

Shaw went to the ground to make a play on a ball down the third base line and did not get back up. He was eventually helped from the field.

Luis Urias replaced Shaw at third, while Jace Peterson took over for Urias at second base.

Shaw came into the game batting just .192 on the year with eight home runs and 28 RBI, though the veteran has been solid at third base where he ranks seventh in the NL in fielding percentage this season.