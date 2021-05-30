Brandon Woodruff dominates, Brewers sweep Washington

Milwaukee closed out a three-game sweep of Washington with a 3-0 win Sunday afternoon.

Brandon Woodruff improved to 4-2 on the season with another dominating effort. He went seven innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 10. It was his 10th straight quality start, the longest stretch by a Brewers pitcher since 2008. He dropped his ERA to 1.27, the second-best mark in MLB.

Washington’s Max Scherzer was pretty good, too. He allowed just two hits over six innings but one of them was a two-run homer by Avisail Garcia in the first inning. It was Garcia’s 10th home run of the season.

Omar Narvaez would add another run with a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Relievers Brad Boxberger and Josh Hader held up their end in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to get Milwaukee its fifth win in its last seven games.

The Brewers improved to 28-25 on the year. They will now come home to open a series against Detroit starting Monday.