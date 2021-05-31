Brewers get 5th straight victory with walk-off win over Detroit | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías hit a shot that bounced over the wall and brought home Omar Narváez with the winning run in the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Monday afternoon.

The Brewers won their fifth straight and snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak. The Tigers were starting a six-game road trip after posting their first home sweep of the New York Yankees since 2000.

BALL GAME! BREWERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/a3pz1ihFTN — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) May 31, 2021

Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for the Brewers.

Corbin Burnes struck out seven over six innings of work in which he allowed just one run on six hits.

Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak is its longest of the season. It left the club 29-25 on the year and 1.5 games back of St. Louis and Chicago in the NL Central.

The Brewers and Tigers will play again Tuesday.