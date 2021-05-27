Brewers get walk-off win over San Diego | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee salvaged a split of its series with San Diego thanks to a walk-off win Thursday afternoon at American Family Field.

Jackie Bradley Jr. drilled a two-out pitch off the right field wall to score catcher Omar Narvaez from third to give the Brewers a 6-5 win in 10 innings.

Willy Adames had a huge day for his new club. The shortstop went 4-for-5 with four RBI, including a three-run homer to give Milwaukee the lead in the bottom of the seventh. He now has six hits and six RBI in his first five games for the club.

Avisail Garcia also had a pair of hits for the Brewers, while Kolton Wong had a hit and a run scored.

The Brewers got a really good start from Adrian Houser. He went five innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four.

New bullpen addition Trevor Richards gave up a three-run homer to Eric Hosmer, while Devin Williams allowed the Padres to tie the game in the eighth inning by allowing a pair of runs.

Brent Suter picked up the win by pitching a scoreless 10th inning for Milwaukee.

San Diego owns the best record in baseball, but is just 2-5 against the Brewers, who moved back to .500 on the season at 25-25.

Milwaukee will now hit the road Friday night and open a series against Washington.