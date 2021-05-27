Kickoffs times for five of Wisconsin’s games announced | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Kickoff times for five of Wisconsin’s games this fall have been announced.

Two of the biggest will get national attention as part of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. Penn State’s first visit to Camp Randall Stadium since 2013 on Sept. 4 will get underway at 11 a.m. So, too, will Wisconsin’s game against Notre Dame at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 25. It will be the first meeting between those two teams since 1964.

Illinois, under the direction of former Badgers coach Bret Bielema, will welcome the Badgers to town on Oct. 9 with kick coming at 2:30 or 3 p.m., while this year’s Homecoming game on Oct. 30 will feature Iowa and get underway at 11 a.m.

The lone night game currently on the schedule is against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 11. That game is slated to kick at 6 p.m.

Here’s the full schedule:

Sept. 4 – vs Penn State (11 a.m. FOX)

Sept. 11 — vs Eastern Michigan (6 p.m.)

Sept. 25 — vs Notre Dame (11 a.m. FOX – in Chicago)

Oct. 2 — vs Michigan (TBD)

Oct. 9 — at Illinois (2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.)

Oct. 16 — vs Army (TBD)

Oct. 23 — at Purdue (TBD)

Oct. 30 — vs Iowa (11 a.m.)

Nov. 6 — at Rutgers (TBD)

Nov. 13 — vs Northwestern (TBD)

Nov. 20 — vs Nebraska (TBD)

Nov. 27 — at Minnesota (TBD)