Offense struggles, Brewers lose 2-1 to San Diego in extra innings | By Zach Heilprin

A home run from a pitcher was the only offense Milwaukee could muster in a 2-1 loss Wednesday night to San Diego in 10 innings.

Eric Lauer was recalled from Triple-A before the game and delivered a really nice outing. He gave up a run in the first inning, but shut the Padres down the rest of the way. He ended up going six innings, allowing just four hits and striking out six.

Lauer also did damage at the plate, hitting the first home run of his career and the third by a Brewers pitcher this season, which is tied for the most in a single season in franchise history.

Those efforts didn’t result in a win, though, as reliever Brent Suter gave up a run-scoring single in the top of the 10th to Victor Caratini that proved to be the winning hit.

Milwaukee’s offense managed only four hits against San Diego, including just two off of starter Chris Paddack. The Brewers struck out eight times and were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. They have now scored just two runs in the last 22 innings.

The loss dropped Milwaukee back below .500 (24-25) on the season. The club will try to salvage a split of its four-game series with San Diego Thursday afternoon.