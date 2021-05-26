Packers reportedly restructure Dean Lowry’s contract and sign another WR | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay reportedly created some salary cap space by restructuring the contract of another veteran.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers converted $3.11 million of Dean Lowry’s $4.1 salary into a signing bonus in an effort to save nearly $2.5 million in salary cap space for 2021.

The Packers restructured the contract of starting DL Dean Lowry, converting $3.11M of his $4.1M salary into a signing bonus, per source. This creates $2.488M in cap space for Green Bay to make use of as needed for 2021. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 26, 2021

The defensive end has started all 16 games in each of the last two years. Last season he had 37 tackles and tied a career-high with three sacks.

Green Bay also announced the signing of wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins. The Penn State product spent the 2019 offseason with Philadelphia, played in the XFL last spring and then spent a week with Pittsburgh last summer.

With most of the Packers top wide receivers not attending OTAs this week, the 5-foot-11 Thompkins will give them another body at the position.