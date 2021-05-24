Bucks cruise to 132-98 win, take 2-0 series lead on Miami | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has a 2-0 lead in its best-of-seven series with Miami following a 132-98 win Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks hit a franchise-record 15 3-pointers in the first half and led by 27 at the break. Milwaukee finished with 22 3-pointers, the most in a single playoff game by the club. It included Bryn Forbes going 6-for-9, while Pat Connaughton hit five of his nine shots from deep and Khris Middleton hit all three of his 3-pointers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks by scoring 31 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. He also dished out six assists and had three steals. Middleton added 17 points, while Jrue Holiday dropped 11 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds.

Forbes, Connaughton and Bobby Portis combined for 48 of the 61 points off the bench for Milwaukee. That came after the bench gave the Bucks just 15 points in their Game 1 win.

The Heat were paced Dewayne Dedmon’s 19 points and eight rebounds. Goran Dragic added 18 points.

In NBA history teams that go up 2-0 in a series go on to win it 93.7% of the time.

The series now shifts to Miami for Game 3 on Thursday.