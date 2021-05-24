Keston Hiura reportedly set to return to Milwaukee | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is getting one of its best young players back in its lineup.

MLB insider Robert Murray reported Monday morning that the team plans to recall Keston Hiura from Triple-A.

Keston Hiura is being called up by the Milwaukee Brewers, according to sources familiar with the situation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) May 24, 2021

Hiura was batting just .152 when he was sent down in early May, but he has caught fire in Nashville. In nine games he’s batting .438 with three home runs and seven RBI. He’s also got six doubles and an OPS of 1.433.

The first baseman will rejoin a lineup that could really use the 2019 version of Hiura when he batted .303 with 19 home runs and 49 RBI.

Milwaukee will open a four-game series Monday night against San Diego at American Family Field.