Brandon Woodruff dominates, Brewers beat Padres 5-3

Milwaukee snapped San Diego’s 9-game winning streak Monday with a 5-3 win at American Family Field.

It was another lights out effort from Brandon Woodruff. The Brewers starter went seven innings, giving up just three hits and striking out eight to pick up just his third win. It was his ninth quality start in 10 starts this season and it dropped his ERA to 1.41 on the year.

That effort was backed up by a solid offensive night from Milwaukee against Padres starter Blake Snell. Catcher Manny Pina took him deep for a 2-run homer in the second inning. In the fourth inning, Avisail Garcia hit a monster shot off of Snell and then Kolton Wong chased him from the game with a 2-run single. The five earned runs were the most Snell had given up in a start this year.

In his first game back from Triple-A, first baseman Keston Hiura had a hit and score a run, while shortstop Willy Adames walked twice and scored twice.

The Padres forced manager Craig Counsell to turn to Josh Hader in the ninth after Angel Perdomo gave up a two-run homer to Tommy Pham. Hader came on and struck out Fernando Tatis Jr. before Eric Hosmer doubled in another run. Hader settled in and got the final two outs to collect the save, his 11th on the year.

The win was Milwaukee’s third straight, moving the team back above .500 at 24-23 and making them 4-0 against San Diego this year.

It will be the same two teams Tuesday night in Milwaukee.