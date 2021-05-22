Luis Urias, Daniel Robertson homer in Milwaukee’s 4-3 win at Cincinnati | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee won for just a fifth time in its last 18 games, beating Cincinnati 4-3 Saturday afternoon.

Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in a pair of runs in the sixth inning to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead. After the Reds tied the game in the bottom of the inning, Daniel Robertson re-took the lead for Milwaukee with his first home run of the year.

The Brewers turned things over to their stars in the bullpen — Devin Williams and Josh Hader — in the eighth and ninth innings and they delivered. Williams struck out the side, while Hader put down two of the three hitters he faced via strikeout.

Brett Anderson gave Milwaukee a solid start, giving up two runs on four hits over five innings. It included allowing a solo homer to Jesse Winker, who has four home runs in the first two games of the series.

New addition Willy Adames got the start at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. The man he replaced in the field, Luis Urias, moved over to second base and hit his fifth home run of the year.

Milwaukee improved to 22-23 on the year. The Brewers will look for the series win Sunday.