Christian Yelich homers for first time, Brewers take series with 9-4 win at Cincinnati

By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is back at .500 after a 9-4 win Sunday at Cincinnati.

Christian Yelich went 2-for-4 with two RBI, including his first home run of the season. It was an absolute bomb, traveling an estimated 440 feet.

New addition Willy Adames drove in a pair of runs, as did Kolton Wong and Avisail Garcia. The latter’s came on two-run homer, his team-leading seventh of the year.

Freddy Peralta went 4 2/3 innings for Milwaukee, giving up two runs on three hits. He struck out seven and walked four. Another new addition, pitcher Trevor Richards, made his debut by allowing just one hit over two innings.

Jesse Winker hit another home run for the Reds, giving him five in the three-game series.

The Brewers improved to 23-23 and won their first series in more than two weeks.

Milwaukee will head home to open a series with San Diego starting Monday night.