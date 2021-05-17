Aaron Rodgers Watch: Day 19

The Aaron Rodgers-Packers saga is closing in on the three-week mark since the news broke and the two sides continue to try and work through their differences in an effort to the get the future Hall of Fame quarterback back in Green Bay.

Here are the latest developments:

— Former Packers GM Ron Wolf made a couple of media stops in recent days. In a story by Tyler Dunne of Go Long with Tyler Dunne, Wolf said he’s not sure why Rodgers is so upset.

“I’m not really sure what the deal is with Rodgers — what is upsetting him. In my opinion, you can’t be in a better place. Everything there is geared toward the player. Everything they do is about the player. That’s the greatness of that franchise. To me, that’s why it’s been so successful. It’s about playing football. That’s all. It’s not about any other thing. It’s not about going to some owner’s wife’s tea party, to this affair or that affair. It’s about playing football and being a professional football player. That’s all it is. That’s really the greatness of the Packers. You can’t top that anywhere.”

Then on Monday, Wolf was on The Big Show Network and took issue with quarterbacks, like Rodgers, who have signed long-term deals only to then be upset with the team over the contract.

FULL QUOTE from Ron Wolf on the @BigShowNetwork: "There is a huge change, and it started with Russell Wilson, then went to (DeShaun) Watson, and now it went to (Aaron) Rodgers. It appears that today's quarterbacks want to be more than quarterbacks. (1/4) — Daniel Plocher (@DanPlocher) May 17, 2021

— The NFL admitted that the potential for Rodgers not being in Green Bay was something it thought about while putting together the schedule. Two of Green Bay’s five primetime games come in the first three weeks of the season, while two others come late in the year and can be flexed out of if Rodgers isn’t there or the Packers aren’t any good.

In his Football Morning in America column, Peter King spoke with Senior VP of broadcasting Howard Katz about Rodgers’ situation and its impact.

“The Green Bay Packers are still the Green Bay Packers, with or without Aaron Rodgers. They’re a great team and a great brand. We started to think about some of the permutations of the schedule. Ultimately, when he didn’t get traded, we couldn’t solve for something we didn’t know. It was pretty deliberate the way we maxed out the Packers early in the season. You’re right that each of the networks has their bite at the Packers in the first month. That was deliberate.”

— We still haven’t heard from Rodgers, at least from a football perspective. Outside of an interview at the Kentucky Derby that didn’t touch on football, he hasn’t been on camera since the news broke. That could change next week. Long-time ESPN personality Kenny Mayne is leaving the network and will host his final show on May 24. He wrote Monday that Rodgers has agreed to be a part of the show.

“I asked my Seattle friends Jamal Crawford, Sue Bird and Marshawn Lynch if they would join the last show.

Plus Aaron Rodgers. For news value, of course.”