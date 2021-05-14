Brewers drop series opener to Atlanta, have now lost 9 of their last 12 games | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has lost nine of its last 12 games following a 6-3 setback Friday night to Atlanta.

Adrian Houser got the start for the Brewers and made it just three innings. He walked five and gave up three runs. Eric Lauer replaced him and proceeded to give up back-to-back home runs to Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies.

It was all the offense Atlanta would need as the Brewers got very little going against the Braves’ Drew Smyly. After getting an RBI single from Luis Urias in the first, Milwaukee managed just two more hits over the next five innings. They finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and are now 3-for-40 in the last four games.

Kolton Wong, Manny Pina and Urias each had a pair of hits for Milwaukee, including back-to-back homers from the latter two in the bottom of the ninth.

The Brewers dropped to one game above .500 at 20-19 and are just 9-11 at home. They will face the Braves again Saturday night in the first game at American Family Field where attendance can be at 50% capacity.