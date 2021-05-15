Packers add QB after tryout

Green Bay officially has four quarterbacks on its roster.

Kurt Benkert, one of two quarterbacks that took part on a tryout basis during the team’s rookie minicamp, sent out a picture on his social media of him signing a contract with the Packers.

The best advice I can give anyone is to believe in yourself. @packers ✍🏻 I’m so thankful. pic.twitter.com/L2W7laiR44 — Kurt Benkert 👻 (@KurtBenkert) May 15, 2021

Benkert had spent parts of the last three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, though he never appeared in a game. He was waived in February. Prior to the NFL, the 25-year-old was a two-year starter at Virginia where he threw for 5,759 yards, 46 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Benkert joins a quarterback room that includes Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and Blake Bortles. With Rodgers currently not taking part in the offseason program due to issues with the front office, Love, Bortles and Benkert will take cover all the reps during OTAs and mandatory minicamp over the next month.