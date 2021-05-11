Bucks beat Orlando, stay within a game of No. 2 seed in the East | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee bounced back from an ugly loss at San Antonio with a 114-102 win at home Tuesday night against Orlando.

All five starters were in double figures led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 27 points. The two-time MVP added 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Guard Donte DiVincenzo had 19 points, while center Brook Lopez had 17. Forward Bobby Portis added 10 points and 15 rebounds off the bench.

After allowing the Spurs to shoot nearly 60-percent and score 146, Milwaukee held the Magic to 41.9% shooting, including 34% from beyond the arc.

Orlando got 18 points from guard Cole Anthony, while center Moe Wagner had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

The win kept Milwaukee within a game of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference behind Brooklyn with three games to go.

The Bucks will visit Indiana on Wednesday.