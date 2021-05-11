Brewers fall 6-1 to St. Louis in extra innings | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee wasted another outstanding effort Tuesday night from Freddy Peralta in a 6-1 loss to St. Louis in 11 innings.

Peralta allowed just one hit in seven innings of work while striking out eight. It was the third time in seven starts this year in which he allowed just one hit. He had accomplished that just twice in this first 23 starts in the majors.

When Peralta left, Milwaukee owned a 1-0 lead thanks to a ground-rule double from Travis Shaw in the sixth inning. However, Devin Williams couldn’t hold it, giving up the tying run in the eighth inning. In the 11th, St. Louis broke the game open as Brad Boxberger served up a two-run homer to Paul Goldschmidt and then a three-run shot from Tyler O’Neil.

The Cardinals pitching staff largely had its way with Milwaukee hitters. The Brewers struck out 12 times, including back-to-back at-bats from Lorenzo Cain and Tyrone Taylor with the winning run in scoring position in the 10th inning. For the game, Milwaukee was 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

It was Milwaukee’s seventh loss in its last 10 games and it dropped the club to 19-17 on the year.

The Brewers and Cardinals will play again Wednesday night at American Family Field.