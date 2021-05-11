Bucks will increase capacity at Fiserv Forum for playoffs | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

There will be more fans in the stands at Fiserv Forum for the NBA playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Tuesday that it was increasing capacity at the arena from 18% to 50% when the playoffs get going later this month.

“Our lives are certainly not back to normal, but this is a positive step forward for the Bucks, the City and our fans,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin in a press release. “We thank Bucks fans for their unwavering support throughout this unusual season and look forward to welcoming back more of Bucks Nation to Fiserv Forum in a few weeks.”

With the increase in capacity, the Bucks will be able to welcome about 9,000 to watch playoff games after playing in front of roughly 3,300 the last couple months.

Currently, Milwaukee is sitting as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race, meaning it will likely have home court advantage for its first playoff series.

The team said a limited number of single-game playoff tickets will go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. on Bucks.com and the mobile app.