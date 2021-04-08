Brewers offense wastes another great outing from Corbin Burnes in 3-1 loss at St. Louis | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s offensive woes to the start the season continued in St. Louis on Thursday in a 3-1 loss to the Cardinals on what was Opening Day at Busch Stadium.

The Brewers lone run came after Keston Hiura picked up his first hit of the season, a double off Adam Wainwright in the third inning. Wainwright tried to pick Hiura off at second but threw the ball into the outfield. Then centerfielder Dylan Carlson committed an error of his own, allowing Hiura to score.

Milwaukee got five hits off of the Cardinals starter, but couldn’t take advantage, leaving nine men on base.

The struggles meant a lights out pitching effort from Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes went for nothing. He went six innings, giving up just one hit and no runs.

.@Burnes16 is the first pitcher in @MLB history with consecutive starts of six or more innings, 1 hit or fewer and no walks. Two pitchers, however, have done this in consecutive appearances: Cy Young (1904)

Hal Brown (1963)



First games for Cy and Brown were relief. #Brewers — Mike Vassallo (@MikeVassallo13) April 8, 2021

The bullpen was not as successful. Eric Yardley gave up the game-tying hit in the seventh inning, while Drew Rasmussen served up a two-run homer to Nolen Arenado, which proved to be the game-winning hit.

The Brewers dropped to 3-4 on the season. The two teams will take Friday off before resuming the series on Saturday in St. Louis.