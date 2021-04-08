Badgers: Nate Reuvers done playing college basketball, Trevor Anderson announces next move | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Nate Reuvers’ time in college basketball is done after all.

The Wisconsin forward pulled a surprise last month when he entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal instead of pursuing a professional career. Reuvers was a senior last season but all players were given an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Thursday, Reuvers announced he was, in fact, done playing collegiately.

I will be hiring an agent and starting my professional basketball career. This is my dream and I love this game. Thank you to everyone that has helped me on my journey. – Mackerel — Nathan Reuvers (@Reuvers35) April 8, 2021

Reuvers didn’t have the senior year many expected or he wanted. After leading the Badgers with 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a junior, the Minnesota product averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this past season. Reuvers does leave Wisconsin as the school’s all-time leader in blocks.

Meanwhile, another former Badgers senior announced where he would be using his extra of eligibility. Guard Trevor Anderson took to Instagram to say he will play at Valparaiso.

Former #Badgers guard Trevor Anderson posts on Instagram he’s headed to Valpo for his final year. pic.twitter.com/PzRfFMzrsK — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) April 8, 2021

Anderson averaged 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game this past season.