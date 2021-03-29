Brewers blank Texas in exhibition action | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Adrian Houser is ready for the regular season.

Making his final start before the games start to count for real, the righty pitched 5 2/3rds of scoreless baseball for Milwaukee in a 4-0 win over Texas in exhibition action.

Houser, who will pitch third in the Brewers rotation to start the season, limited the Rangers to just a pair of hits and struck out six.

Relievers Angel Perdomo, Josh Hader, Devin Williams and Brad Boxberger came on to finish the shutout with the final 10 Texas batters going down via strikeouts.

Orlando Arica drove in a pair of runs, while Keston Hiura and Omar Narvaez each had an RBI. Every player but one in the starting lineup reached base at least once. That included shortstop Luis Urias, who went 2-for-4.

Milwaukee and Texas will play again Tuesday night in the final tune up for each team.