Clippers hand Bucks third straight loss

By Zach Heilprin

The Milwaukee Bucks have been a streaky team — good and bad — this season. Right now, they are experiencing the latter.

Coach Mike Budenholzer’s club played a great first quarter Monday night but it was all Los Angeles after that, as the Clippers earned a 129-105 win and handed the Bucks their third straight loss.

Milwaukee actually led by 12 heading into the second quarter and appeared rejuvenated after sitting most of its starters Saturday night in a loss to New York. However, the Clippers got hot and erased that lead by halftime, taking a 57-55 lead into the break. It was more of the same in the second half with LA outscoring the Bucks 72-50.

The Clippers had four starters with at least 20 points, led by 25 from Marcus Morris and 23 from Kawhi Leonard. For the game LA shot 55.9% from beyond the arc on its way to earning a split of the season series the Bucks.

Milwaukee got 32 points and six rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Jrue Holiday added 24 points and seven assists.

The game was the first of a six-game road trip for the Bucks. They’ll face the Lakers on Wednesday.