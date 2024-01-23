Brewers add veteran first baseman Rhys Hoskins | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has made its first notable splash in free agency.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday night that Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins had agreed to terms on a two-year, $34-million deal that also has an opt-out clause after the first season.

BREAKING: First baseman Rhys Hoskins and the Milwaukee Brewers are finalizing a two-year, $34 million contract with an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 24, 2024

Hoskins spent his first six years in the major leagues with Philadelphia after the Phillies chose him in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He’s a career .242 hitter and has averaged 30 home runs per year in the four seasons he played at least 107 games. That included batting .246 with 30 homers and 79 RBI in 2022. He missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL in spring training.

The move fills a void for Milwaukee, which struggled to find consistency out of its first basemen last season. Rowdy Tellez started the most games but is now in Pittsburgh, while Carlos Santana played 50 games at first base after the Pirates traded him to the Brewers last summer and remains a free agent.