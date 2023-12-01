Packers: Aaron Jones is out for Sunday, Eric Stokes is doubtful, eight others are questionable | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Aaron Jones will miss a second straight game for the Green Bay Packers.

The veteran running back is sidelined with a knee injury that kept him from practicing the last two weeks and out of the Thanksgiving Day win at Detroit. He is expected to return at some point this season.

Cornerback Eric Stokes, who has missed the last four weeks on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, is listed as doubtful for the matchup with Kansas City on Sunday night.

The rest of the injury report is loaded with key players that are listed as questionable. That includes cornerback Jaire Alexander, wide receiver Jayden Reed, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, tight end/full back Josiah Deguara, safety Rudy Ford, safety Darnell Savage, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and cornerback Robert Rochell.

Green Bay enters Sunday night sitting at 5-6, just a 1/2 game back of Seattle and Minnesota for the final two playoff spots in the NFC. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m.