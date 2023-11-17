Brewers non-tender Brandon Woodruff, who becomes a free agent | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Brandon Woodruff’s time in Milwaukee appears to be at an end.

The Brewers announced Friday night that they had not tendered the pitcher, making him a free agent.

“Today we had to make a very difficult decision relating to one of the best pitchers and human beings in franchise history,” GM Matt Arnold said. “Throughout his 10 seasons in the organization, Brandon Woodruff has represented the Brewers with class, kindness, heart and toughness. He is recognized as a tremendous teammate, both on the field and in the community, where he and his wife, Jonie, have positively impacted so many lives around them.

“We remain very open to his return to Milwaukee, and regardless of what uniform he wears next, Woody will always be a member of the Brewers family.”

Woodruff is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Milwaukee had until 7 p.m. to tender contracts to arbitration eligible players. In addition to Woodruff, the Brewers non-tendered first baseman Rowdy Tellez and catcher J.C. Mejía.

The players that were tendered were: shortstop Willy Adames, newly acquired first baseman Jake Bauers, outfielder Tyrone Taylor, pitcher Corbin Burnes, pitcher Adrian Houser, reliever Hoby Milner, reliever Joel Payamps, closer Devin Williams and reliever Bryse Wilson.