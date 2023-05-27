Bucks set to hire Toronto assistant Adrian Griffin as coach | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly have made a decision on their next head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is in negotiations with Toronto assistant coach Adrian Griffin to fill the vacancy left by the firing of Mike Budenholzer.

The Bucks are beginning work on financial terms of a contract with Griffin and a deal is expected to be reached soon that’ll make Griffin the franchise’s next head coach, sources said. https://t.co/aXE022C2UH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2023

Griffin, along with former Toronto coach Nick Nurse and Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, made up the group of finalists that spoke with GM Jon Horst this week.

Griffin served under Nurse for the last five seasons but has been an assistant in the league since 2008 when he got his start with the Bucks with Scott Skiles. The 48-year-old was on the bench for Toronto’s first NBA title in 2019 with Kawhi Leonard as the headliner and returned to the conference semifinals the following year despite losing Leonard. The Raptors missed the playoffs in two of the last three years.

An NBA veteran that played for five teams over nine years, Griffin’s work as an assistant also included stops in Chicago, Orlando and Oklahoma City. The Kansas native had been mentioned for several other head coaching vacancies this offseason.