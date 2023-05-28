Former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst reportedly hired at Texas | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is back in college football.

The 57-year-old has reportedly been hired as an offensive analyst at Texas under Steve Sarkisian.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has hired former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst as an offensive analyst, according to my sources. Sarkisian also hired veteran coaches Joe DeCamillis & Payam Saadat. Each will hold the title of Special Assistant To The Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/Qoi12Gzqrd — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) May 28, 2023

This is the first job for Chryst since he was fired in early October in the middle of his eighth season with the Badgers. Chryst had gone 67-26 overall and 43-18 in Big Ten play, winning three Big Ten West titles in his first five seasons. But he was just 9-8 in conference play in 2020, 2021 and the start to 2022 when athletic director Chris McIntosh pulled the plug. Chryst got $11 million in the separation agreement.

Though Chryst’s offenses as head coach were largely underwhelming outside of 2017 and 2019, he oversaw the two highest-scoring units in school history as offensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011. He joins a Texas squad that ranked third in the Big 12 in points per game (34.5) and fifth in yards per game (429.5), while going 8-5 in Sarkisian’s second season.