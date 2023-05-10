Dodgers hit 3 HRs, hand Brewers 8-1 loss | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has lost five of its last six series after falling 8-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brewers had little success against future Hall of Fame lefty Clayton Kershaw. He threw seven strong innings, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out eight. He improved to 6-2 on the year.

The lone offense Milwaukee got was a solo home run from William Contreras in the fourth inning. Luke Voit had a double but also two of the team’s 11 strikeouts on the day.

Meanwhile, Wade Miley had easily his worst outing of the season in falling to 3-2. He was tagged for seven runs in five innings, finishing with as many strikeouts (3) as home runs given up.

Freddie Freeman had a solo homer in the first and later had two-run single that gave the Dodgers a 4-1 lead. Miguel Vargas also had two RBI.

Milwaukee entered May at 18-10, but now sits 20-17. The team will get Thursday off before opening a weekend series against Kansas City.