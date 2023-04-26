Brewers snap 3-game losing streak with 6-2 win over Detroit | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee avoided being swept by Detroit with a 6-2 win on Wednesday afternoon to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Brewers took control early, scoring the first five runs of the game. That included three in the first inning, highlighted by a Brian Anderson two-run single. Victor Caratini added two more in the third inning with a home run to right.

That was more than enough for Freddy Peralta. He went six innings, allowing a pair of runs on four hits and striking out eight. He improved to 3-2 on the season.

Four relievers, including Devin Williams in the ninth, kept Detroit off the scoreboard to help the Brewers salvage one game of the three-game series.

Milwaukee will get Thursday off before opening up another inter-league series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.