Jimmy Butler scores 56, puts Bucks on brink of elimination | Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee collapsed down the stretch in Miami on Monday night, falling 119-114 and leaving the club on the brink of being eliminated from the NBA Playoffs.

The Bucks led throughout the first three quarters and held a 12-point lead in the middle of the fourth quarter when the offense went cold only to see Miami go on a 13-0 run to go in front. Milwaukee regrouped and led 109-107 with 1:32 left before the Heat went on a 9-0 run to put the game way and take a 3-1 series lead.

Coach Mike Budenholzer’s club had no answer for former Marquette star Jimmy Butler, who scored 20 points in the first quarter and 56 for the game. That included 19 in the final 5:16 of the game as Miami made its run. Bam Adebayo added 15 points, while Caleb Martin had 12 off the bench.

Milwaukee got a playoff-high 36 points and 11 rebounds from Brook Lopez. Giannis Antetokounmpo, playing for the first time since suffering a lower back injury in Game 1, posted a triple-double of 26 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton each had 14.

The Bucks are the fourth No. 1 seed to fall behind 3-1 to the No. 8 seed. Only one of those other three teams came back to win the series.

Game 5 is set for Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.