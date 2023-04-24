Packers: Aaron Rodgers traded to New York for four draft picks | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Aaron Rodgers is about to be a former member of the Green Bay Packers.

The trade that hung in limbo since early March has nearly been completed, as the Packers are set to send the four-time MVP to the New York Jets for a haul of draft picks.

According to ESPN, Green Bay sent Rodgers, pick No. 15 and a fifth-round pick this year to the Jets for pick No. 13, pick No. 42 and pick No. 207 in 2023 and a conditional second-round pick in 2024 that becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays at least 65-percent of snaps next season.

The move ends Rodgers’ time with the Packers after 18 seasons, including the last 15 as the starting quarterback. He exits as the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdowns (475) and passer rating (103.6), while finishing second to Brett Favre in yards (59,055), completions (5,001) and attempts (7,660). The team’s first-round pick in 2005, Rodgers led the Packers to 147 wins, eight NFC North titles, five NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl title.

His departure opens up an opportunity for 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love to step into the starting role after sitting behind Rodgers the last three years. Gutekunst has said multiple times this offseason that the former Utah State product is ready to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. In limited action, Love has thrown for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. In his one significant relief appearance in 2022, the 24-year-old was 6-for-9 for 113 yards and a touchdown against the eventual NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodgers heading to New York comes 15 years after Brett Favre made the same move to the Big Apple following a summer of discontent in 2008. Favre would end up returning to the NFC North a year later to join the Minnesota Vikings in an effort to get some revenge on his old team. While that happened to an extent in 2009 with a run to the NFC title game, the Packers would eventually come out on top in the situation with Rodgers leading them to a championship in Super Bowl XLV a year later.